Sun reaches ‘Solar Maximum’ stage in 11-year cycle

The Sun has reached its solar maximum period, which could continue for the next year, researchers from three atmospheric science institutes, including NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Solar Cycle Prediction Panel, announced during a teleconference.

Every 11 years, the sun switches between low and high magnetic activity. During the peak of this activity, the Sun's magnetic poles flip, and the Sun transitions from a calm to an active and stormy state, according to a NASA statement posted on Tuesday.

"During solar maximum, the number of sunspots, and therefore, the amount of solar activity, increases," said Jamie Favors, director of the Space Weather Program at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

"This increase in activity provides an exciting opportunity to learn about our closest star — but also causes real effects at Earth and throughout our solar system," he added.

Solar activity strongly influences conditions in space known as space weather. This can affect satellites and astronauts in space, as well as communications and navigation systems, such as radio, GPS and power grids on Earth.

"This announcement doesn't mean that this is the peak of solar activity. We'll see this solar cycle," said Elsayed Talaat, director of the Space Weather Operations at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

He added, "While the Sun has reached the solar maximum period, the month that solar activity peaks on the Sun will not be identified for months or years."