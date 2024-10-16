Erdoğan: Israel Could Start a Full-Scale War

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government.

Erdoğan said, "Israel could start a full-scale war." Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also present at the meeting held at the Presidential Complex.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on Türkiye-Iraq relations and cooperation with the KRG; regional and global developments were also discussed.

In a statement regarding the meeting, the Communications Directorate noted:

President Erdoğan expressed his hopes for the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government's parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 20, to bring positive outcomes.

He voiced his belief that the elections, in which the Iraqi Turkmen Front will also participate, would be conducted in an inclusive manner, ensuring peace and harmony.

Erdoğan highlighted the increasing aggressiveness of Israel, warning of the risk of turning the region into a full-scale battlefield.

He emphasized that Türkiye places great importance on the stability and security of the entire region and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Iraqi authorities to keep the country away from conflict.

President Erdoğan underscored that the Development Road Project would significantly contribute to the economic development, stability, and unity of the entire region and that the project would benefit the KRG in every aspect.

He also stated that, during this challenging period, it is crucial to continue cooperating to permanently eliminate the terrorist threats that jeopardize the peace, prosperity, and internal stability of the region.

Erdoğan further reiterated that Türkiye, as it has always done, would continue to stand by its friend and brother, Iraq, and the Iraqi people.