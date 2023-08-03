Woman becomes part of huge inheritance with late confession

The story that surpasses novels and films began years ago in Manisa. Ümit Etyüzen became pregnant with Niyazi Üzmez, whom she had a love affair with during their youth. When Ümit Etyüzen got pregnant, she was 21 years old, while Niyazi Üzmez was only 16 years old.

Ümit Etyüzen was hastily married to Enver Zorlukaya, who worked as a guard in a factory. Allegedly, Zorlukaya initially did not want the baby. When the baby was born, Zorlukaya left the baby by the riverside. However, later on, Zorlukaya regretted his decision and retrieved the baby from the riverside, and they both started raising the child with Ümit Etyüzen. Ümit Etyüzen named the girl Kalbiye and registered her under Zorlukaya's name in the official records.

Niyazi Üzmez, who operated the factory together with his father Hasan Üzmez, gave a job to Ümit Etyüzen in the tea cleaning department of their factory, swearing her to secrecy by saying, "Don't tell anyone about this truth." Ümit Etyüzen worked in tea cleaning, while her legally married spouse Enver Zorlukaya worked as a guard in the same factory.

Ümit and Enver couple were staying in the factory's guardhouse. Upon Hasan Üzmez's request to his son Niyazi Üzmez, "Build a house for this woman, the mother of your child," Niyazi Üzmez allegedly bought a 60-square-meter plot of land. However, he did not even provide a single brick from his factory to build the house for them.

Over time, Kalbiye Sağlam, who grew up and became a young girl, also started working as a housekeeper for the Üzmez family, just like her mother. When Kalbiye was 14 years old, she got married and went to Manisa as a bride. However, when Kalbiye was 28 years old, her husband passed away, leaving her widowed with two children. Kalbiye returned to Niyazi Üzmez, whom she had known as a distant relative and called "uncle."

For years, Kalbiye worked in Niyazi Üzmez's house in Turgutlu, his shop, and his summer house in Çeşme. Meanwhile, Kalbiye's mother, Ümit Etyüzen, passed away in 1996 at the age of 66.

Niyazi Üzmez, who has three children with his legally married wife, İnci Üzmez, confessed the truth to Kalbiye with tears in his eyes while they were having a meal at a restaurant in Turgutlu last May. For years, everyone used to say, "This child looks so much like you," referring to Kalbiye. Upon learning that Niyazi Üzmez, whom she called "uncle," was her birth father, Kalbiye was shocked. As a result, she had a DNA test done at a private laboratory.

While the paternity lawsuit was ongoing, businessman Niyazi Üzmez passed away at the age of 88 on February 20. Samples were taken from the body of the late father, Niyazi Üzmez, while his funeral was in the morgue. Additionally, the grave of the mother, Ümit Etyüzen, was opened, and samples were also taken for a DNA test.

The DNA test conducted by the İzmir Forensic Medicine Institute, as ordered by the court, conclusively confirmed that Niyazi Üzmez was Kalbiye's biological father with 99.9% certainty. The report was sent to the Turgutlu Family Court. With the DNA test, Kalbiye became entitled to inherit approximately 1 billion Turkish liras along with his other children, including two brick factories and 30 immovable properties, from her biological father Niyazi Üzmez.