French Muslim group condemns media, political harassment of women wearing veil

The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) condemned the media and political harassment of women wearing the veil on Wednesday amid discussions about a headscarf ban in sports.

"Whatever their approach or life choices, these women have become an easy target in our country, scapegoated for many of our society's ills. Some accuse them of communitarianism or entryism, while others claim to want to 'liberate' them from a supposed subjugation," CFCM said in a statement that emphasized that the victim's fundamental freedoms are being questioned.

CFCM underscored that Muslim women with headscarves are increasingly exposed to insecurity, as well as verbal and physical assaults.

"This ongoing, harmful, and stigmatizing campaign fuels tensions and weakens national cohesion," it said.

CFCM is opposed to any actions that "under the guise of emancipation or secularism" adopt a "paternalistic, condescending, and often dangerous" attitude toward women wearing the veil.

"Constant desire to legislate in order to erase the religious visibility of a single component of our country is not only contrary to the principle of equal treatment, but also to the very principle of secularism," it added.

CFCM said in the name of a "distorted secularism," the debate has been widely expanded, moving from issues like the veil in sports to topics such as breaking the fast during a match, and even to a claimed egg shortage attributed to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The vagueness surrounding terms such as 'entrism' or 'Islamism' today creates a climate in which no Muslim citizen feels safe from suspicion," said the group.

CFCM urged "reason, restraint and a sense of responsibility."

"These subjects, which are all too often exploited, must not become the playground for ideological and media games and political opportunism, to the detriment of national cohesion, security, integrity and respect for the freedoms of everyone, especially women, whatever their lifestyle choices," it added.









