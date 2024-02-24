Conservative lawmaker Lee Anderson suspended over Islamophobic remarks

Conservative lawmaker Lee Anderson has had his party membership suspended over remarks that he made about Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, which led to accusations of Islamophobia.

According to a statement from Conservative Party official Simon Hart's office, Anderson's membership was suspended due to the remarks he made and his refusal to apologize afterward.

In an interview, Anderson said of Mayor Khan, "I don't think Islamists have taken over our country, but I do think they have taken over Khan and London. He's handed our capital over to his mates." Anderson, in a statement regarding the suspension of his membership, said he understood the decision.

Mayor Khan, reacting to Anderson's remarks, stated that such words only fueled the rising Islamophobic hatred in the country, criticizing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for not addressing Anderson's comments.

Khan said, "Sunak and the cabinet's deafening silence is turning a blind eye to this racism. It confirms a hierarchy when it comes to racism that many people across the country believe exists."

Expressing disbelief at the failure of Sunak and ministers to condemn the remarks, Khan said, "They seem complicit in this kind of racism," underscoring that this situation sends a message that allows for the easy use of rhetoric against Muslims and the commission of hate crimes.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) also welcomed the decision to suspend Anderson's party membership, stating, "The Conservative Party has an Islamophobia problem. They need to acknowledge it now."

Anderson resigned from his role as Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party in January, citing his disagreement with the plan to send irregular migrants to Rwanda.







