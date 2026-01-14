Muslims mark Miraç Kandili, the Night of Ascension

According to Islamic belief, Miraç Kandili—the Night of Ascension, during which Prophet Muhammad is believed to have ascended from Masjid al-Haram to Masjid al-Aqsa and then to the heavens and into the divine presence by Allah's invitation—will be observed tomorrow.

Miraç Kandili falls on the 26th night of the month of Rajab, the first of the "three sacred months." In Islamic tradition, on the night of 27 Rajab in the year 621 (Hijri), Prophet Muhammad, guided by the Angel Gabriel (Jibril), was taken from Masjid al-Haram in Mecca to Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem, and from there ascended to the heavens, the higher realms, and the divine presence.

This event, known as the "Miracle of Isra and Miraç," is mentioned in the Qur'an in Surah Al-Isra and Surah An-Najm. The Isra refers to the Prophet's night journey from Mecca to Jerusalem, while the Miraç refers to his ascension beyond the heavens.

According to Islamic sources, the Isra and Miraç occurred one year before the migration (Hijra) from Mecca to Medina and is regarded as a divine consolation to Prophet Muhammad for the hardships and persecution he endured in Mecca.

FIVE DAILY PRAYERS WERE MADE OBLIGATORY ON THE NIGHT OF MIRAC

On the Night of Miraç, the five daily prayers were made obligatory, the glad tidings were given that those who do not associate partners with Allah would be forgiven, and the final two verses of Surah Al-Baqarah, beginning with "Amenerrasulü," were revealed.

On this night, Allah also conveyed to Prophet Muhammad moral and ethical principles—also mentioned in Surah Al-Isra—aimed at protecting human life, dignity and honor, and ensuring peace and security in society.