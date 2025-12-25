Regaib Night marks return of sacred three months in 2025

The sacred three months began on Dec. 21. Welcomed with prayers, the three months are being entered for the second time this year according to Hijri calendar calculations. Covering the months of Rajab, Shaban, and Ramadan, this period includes several significant holy nights. Today, the Islamic world is observing Laylat al-Raghaib. A special holy night (Kandil) program will be broadcast live on TRT at 7:45 p.m.

In 2025, the first observance of the sacred three months began on Jan. 1, while according to Hijri month calculations, they began for the second time on Dec. 21.

Laylat al-Raghaib will be observed tonight.

A special Laylat al-Raghaib program will be broadcast live at 7:45 p.m. on TRT-1 from the Sultan Selim Mosque in Konya.

Laylat al-Mi'raj (Night of Ascension) , regarded as the night when Prophet Muhammad ascended into the presence of God, will fall on Jan. 15, while Berat Kandili, known as the "Harbinger of Ramadan," will be observed on Feb. 2.

The month of Ramadan, described by Muslims as the "sultan of the eleven months," will begin on Feb. 19. Laylat al-Qadr (the Night of Power), described in the Quran as "better than a thousand months," will be observed on March 16, the 27th night of Ramadan.

Muslims will celebrate the Ramadan holiday (Eid al-Fitr) on March 20.