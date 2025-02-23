Al-Azhar imam wishes Pope Francis speedy recovery

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the highest seat of Sunni Islamic learning, wished speedy recovery on Sunday for Pope Francis, 88, who is being treated for double pneumonia

"I pray to God to grant my dear brother Pope Francis a swift recovery and to bless him with health and well-being so that he continues his journey in serving humanity," Ahmed Al-Tayeb, who heads the Egypt-based institution, said in a statement.

On Feb. 14, Pope Francis was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome, after experiencing breathing difficulties for several days. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

Tayeb and Francis have built a strong relationship in recent years, particularly since the Al-Azhar imam's visit to the Vatican in 2016, which followed years of frozen relations between Al-Azhar and the Vatican.

Their joint calls to end wars and promote peace worldwide have continued since then.