Ebola cases top 1,200 in DR Congo as government battles community resistance

The number of Ebola virus cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has reached 1,203, including 321 deaths, since the current outbreak was declared in mid-May, health authorities said in a situation update late Friday as new infections continue to be reported.

The latest official figures from the Health Ministry showed Congo has now registered 148 recoveries, while 419 patients are in isolation or in the hospital.

The epidemic, caused by the Bundibugyo strain, has affected 34 health zones across three provinces, including Ituri, the epicenter of the crisis; North Kivu and South Kivu.

Health officials have cited community resistance to postmortem testing, insufficient treatment capacity in Ituri, and a contact follow-up rate still below the 95% target among the challenges.

"The government reminds everyone that the fight against Ebola is everyone's responsibility. Every citizen is urged to report any suspected case, adhere to hygiene measures, and avoid handling the bodies of deceased persons," the ministry said.

Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Director General Jean Kaseya said Thursday that partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, and the French and Congolese authorities, remain fully committed to containing the outbreak and protecting communities through a coordinated response.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on the US social media company X on Saturday that "war makes fighting Ebola so much harder, blocking access, scattering contacts, and driving people into hiding out of fear and mistrust."



