Food allergies can strike at any age, even from tiny exposures

Food allergies are often associated with children, but experts say they can occur at any age. Even foods previously eaten without issue can suddenly trigger life-threatening reactions.

Global studies show the prevalence of food allergies is rising. According to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), 6–8% of children and 3–4% of adults are affected, though mild cases may go undiagnosed. CDC data from the US shows a sharp rise in reported childhood allergies over the past 20 years.

Prof. Dr. Zeynep Ferhan Özşeker, head of the Asthma and Allergy Study Group at the Turkish Respiratory Research Society, emphasizes that food allergies can appear in adults and children alike. Severity is not always linked to the amount consumed—sometimes even minimal exposure or contact can trigger anaphylaxis, a rapid and potentially fatal reaction. Common triggers include nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, and certain seafood.

Early warning signs include tongue or lip swelling, metallic taste, difficulty swallowing, chest tightness, itching, or shortness of breath. Immediate medical attention and use of an epinephrine auto-injector can be life-saving.

Schools in the US, UK, and Canada often restrict food sharing and require allergen labeling to protect children, reflecting the serious risks even tiny amounts of allergens pose.