Fiber-rich diet key to gut, heart, and overall health, say experts

Not getting enough fiber from your diet can set the stage for numerous health problems—from heart disease and obesity to digestive issues and even cancer. Fiber is one of the key pillars of good health.

Do you know how many grams of fiber you consume daily? Many people don't, unknowingly increasing their risk for cardiovascular problems, obesity, digestive disorders, and some cancers. Fiber, found in apple skins, oats, vegetables, and fruits, is vital not just for the gut but for overall body health.

Recent scientific studies show that a fiber-rich diet is key to a healthy gut microbiome. But how much fiber should we include in our diets, and which foods are rich in fiber? We spoke with Associate Professor Dr. Elvan Yılmaz Akyüz, Head of the Department of Community Nutrition at Health Sciences University.

WHY FIBER IS SO IMPORTANT

Fiber has long been recognized for its health benefits. Dr. Akyüz explains: "Dietary fiber is a component found in foods, especially plant-based sources. It exists in soluble and insoluble forms. Both forms are valuable for health because they provide different benefits."

Soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance in the stomach, which:

Increases satiety (feeling full)

Helps lower blood sugar

Assists in eliminating cholesterol from the body

Insoluble fiber does not dissolve or break down with digestive enzymes, which:

Speeds up bowel movements

Adds bulk to the intestines

Helps prevent constipation

Both forms also support the immune system and protect against various diseases. Dr. Akyüz adds: "Soluble fiber is fermented in the gut, supporting the growth of probiotic bacteria. A richer gut microbiome contributes to better overall health. Insoluble fiber is crucial for colon health and protection against colon cancer."

Fiber is often found together in foods. For example, apple flesh contains soluble fiber, while the skin contains insoluble fiber—eating the whole apple gives both benefits.

HOW MUCH FIBER DO WE NEED DAILY?

Recommended daily fiber intake varies by age and gender:

Adult women: ~25 grams

Adult men: ~38 grams

Children over 2 years old: age in years + 5 grams

Plant-based foods are all good fiber sources, and nuts are especially high in fiber. Dr. Akyüz emphasizes: "If you aren't getting enough fiber, you're likely eating too few plant-based foods and too many animal products. This can lead to heart disease, high cholesterol, blood sugar imbalances, and an increased risk of certain cancers. A fiber-poor diet also means you aren't following a Mediterranean-style diet, which is important for long-term health."

She also reminds readers that the gut is often called the "second brain": "The healthier your gut, the healthier you are overall. Your risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and weight gain naturally decreases."