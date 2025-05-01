U.S. sees surge in whooping cough cases amid vaccine concerns

Whooping cough cases have risen to alarming levels in the U.S., with 8,485 cases detected in the first four months of 2025, nearly double the number reported during the same period last year. Experts point to vaccine hesitancy and reduced immunization services as contributing factors to this increase.

Whooping cough (pertussis), a bacterial respiratory infection, poses a serious risk, particularly to infants and young children. The disease, characterized by severe coughing fits, can lead to life-threatening complications such as respiratory failure, pneumonia, and seizures.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 24 million cases of whooping cough occur worldwide each year in children under five, resulting in over 160,000 deaths.

POST-COVID-19 SURGE

During the 2020-2022 period, lockdowns, mask-wearing, and social distancing measures reduced whooping cough cases to very low levels. However, this trend reversed in the past two years. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported more than 35,000 cases in 2024, nearly double the number of cases in 2019, before the pandemic.

Between October 2024 and April 2025, two infants, one child, and one adult died from whooping cough in the U.S.

DECLINING VACCINATION RATES

Whooping cough is a preventable disease, with a safe and effective vaccine available since 1914. However, the vaccination rate among preschool-aged children in the U.S. dropped from 95% in the 2019-2020 period to 92% in 2023-2024. Booster doses for adolescents are even lower.

Experts also point out that the switch from whole-cell to acellular vaccines in the 1990s has led to shorter immunity durations. While immunity from the whole-cell vaccine lasts 10-12 years, the acellular vaccine provides protection for only 3-5 years.

WHO IS AT RISK AND HOW TO PROTECT

Whooping cough carries an 80% risk of infection in unvaccinated individuals, with infants under six weeks old, who cannot be vaccinated, being the highest-risk group. Experts note that vaccination during pregnancy can transfer immunity from the mother to the baby, providing protection from birth.

The CDC recommends a total of five doses of the whooping cough vaccine for children at ages 2, 4, 6, 15 months, and 4 years. A booster dose is recommended at age 11-12, with at least one additional dose in adulthood. Adults over 65, those in contact with infants, parents, and caregivers should also get booster doses.

VACCINE SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS

The vaccine's safety has been proven through over 80 years of research. While mild side effects such as fever, redness, and swelling can occur, serious side effects are less than 1%.

Children who complete all their doses are 98% protected from whooping cough in the first year. After five years, this protection drops to 65%, but booster doses during adolescence and pregnancy can prevent 90% of hospitalizations.

Health experts emphasize that completing the vaccination schedule and receiving regular booster doses is crucial for protecting both individuals and the broader community.