Researchers develop nanoparticles to improve breast cancer treatment

Researchers in Australia are developing novel nanoparticles they believe can improve current treatments for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), one of the most aggressive and deadly forms of the disease.

Researchers at the University of Queensland are developing innovative iron-based nanoparticles that could dramatically increase the effectiveness of immunotherapies when treating TNBC, the university said Monday.

TNBC is aggressive, fast-growing and accounts for 30% of all breast cancer deaths in Australia each year, despite making up only 10% to 15% of new cases.

According to the University of Queensland's Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN), the researchers are designing innovative iron-based nanoparticles, or "nano-adjuvants," small enough to fit thousands on a single strand of hair, to strengthen the body's immune response against TNBC.

Unlike other breast cancers, TNBC lacks the proteins targeted by some of the conventional treatments used against other cancers, making effective therapy a significant challenge, said Prof. Yu Chengzhong from the AIBN.

"Despite the promise of immunotherapy, its effectiveness against triple-negative breast cancer is extremely limited, which is leaving too many women without options -- and that's what our research is trying to change," Yu said.

The nanoparticles are designed to enhance the activity of T-cells, the white blood cells used by the immune system to fight disease, within the tumor microenvironment, improving the immune system's ability to recognize and attack cancer cells.

The five-year research project aims to bridge a critical treatment gap and could pave the way for clinical applications, not only for TNBC but also for other hard-to-treat cancers like ovarian cancer.

Yu hopes that the breakthrough will transform cancer treatment by making immunotherapy more effective for patients with aggressive solid tumors.

"This research will push the boundaries of science to find innovative treatments that change the way we fight this cancer, offering hope for women facing devastating outcomes," said AIBN Director Alan Rowan.





