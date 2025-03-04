Scientists discover plant compound to halt cancer, MS progression

Scientists have discovered a natural compound that could stop the progression of serious diseases like cancer. This substance, derived from plants, has been shown to deactivate a significant enzyme in laboratory tests. Research is now underway to investigate its potential therapeutic effects.

Researchers have discovered a natural compound that could halt the progression of certain types of cancer and diseases that damage nerve cells, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). This study, conducted by Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU), was made possible thanks to years of work by students from Portland University.

Examinations revealed that a flavonoid compound called sulfuretin, found in plants, deactivated an enzyme linked to cancer and MS. In laboratory experiments, scientists observed that sulfuretin stopped the activity of this enzyme. Now, plans are in place to test this substance on animals to explore its therapeutic effects, safety, and potential side effects.

A HOPEFUL DISCOVERY FOR DISEASES

Professor Larry Sherman, one of the researchers, believes that this discovered compound could be used in the treatment of various diseases. Sulfuretin was found to inhibit the action of an enzyme called hyaluronidase. This enzyme can break down hyaluronic acid in the body, which may lead to certain diseases.

The breakdown of hyaluronic acid can delay the repair of the myelin sheath that protects nerve cells, a condition associated with MS, paralysis, brain damage, and some forms of dementia. It can also lead to the uncontrolled multiplication of cancer cells. Scientists believe that sulfuretin has the potential to stop this process.

HEALING FROM PLANTS

This important discovery emerged from years of research conducted at Portland University. Chemistry professor Angela Hoffman and her students worked on analyzing different compounds obtained from plants, trying to identify those effective against diseases. After years of research, sulfuretin was found to be one of the most promising compounds.

The scientists involved in this research believe that sulfuretin could benefit not only cancer and MS patients but also those suffering from neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. Future studies will further investigate the effects of this compound on human health.