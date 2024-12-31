1,316 die from cholera since August 12 in Sudan

Some 1,316 people have died from cholera in Sudan since the disease's outbreak in the second week of August, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to a ministry statement, 1,316 people have died from cholera since August 12, and the total number of cases in the country has reached 49,554.

Heavy rains and floods began in June, contributing to the spread of cholera in Sudan.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Oct. 1 that 3.4 million Sudanese children were at risk of contracting epidemic diseases.

On Oct. 5, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that it had sent 1.4 million doses of cholera vaccine to Sudan.

In war-torn Sudan, where the health care system is not functioning effectively, the spread of infectious diseases is further exacerbating the difficulties people face.















