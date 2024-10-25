Increasing exercise intensity linked to reduced risk of early death, study finds

If you want to live longer, you may need to push yourself a bit harder during your next gym visit. A new study highlights the importance of increasing exercise intensity.

According to research conducted by the University of Basel in Switzerland and the University of Leicester in the UK, raising exercise intensity may be more effective than simply extending workout duration.

The study analyzed fitness data from 7,518 adults in the U.S. over three years and tracked mortality rates over four years.

Results showed that engaging in physical activity at higher intensity significantly reduces the risk of early death from all causes, particularly concerning cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart issues.

Fabian Schwendinger, a sports scientist at the University of Basel, stated, "High intensity stimulates the cardiovascular system more," noting that such activities enhance vascular function and cardiorespiratory fitness, improving heart and respiratory system performance.

Ways to increase daily activity include running at a faster pace or opting for stairs instead of elevators.

According to the study, adding an extra 150 minutes of brisk walking per week can reduce mortality risk by up to 28%, representing a significant benefit from a small effort.

The findings align with previous research, indicating that intensity may contribute more to health than duration.

Schwendinger remarked, "One of the greatest advantages of our study is its inclusion of individuals with various fitness levels and health statuses. This means everyone can benefit from knowing that intensity can reduce mortality rates."

The study also concluded that performing intense physical activity in one session is more beneficial than spreading it throughout the day, although any level of exercise is health-promoting.

However, it is emphasized that excessive strenuous exercise can do more harm than good. Schwendinger cautioned, "This doesn't mean that people should solely engage in very intense training to the point of exhaustion to live longer."

The study's findings were published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.