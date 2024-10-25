Russia accuses West of interference in Moldova, Georgia elections

DPA WORLD Published October 25,2024

Russia on Friday denied allegations of interference in crucial elections in Moldova and Georgia, and accused the West of manipulating voters in the former Soviet republics.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Western countries were attempting to dictate terms to Georgia ahead of its parliamentary elections on Saturday.



"It is, of course, hard to imagine that the proud Georgian people would tolerate such ultimatums that rain down on them daily," Peskov said.



Saturday's election could prove a crossroads for Georgia. The pro-European opposition is fighting for victory, while the conservative nationalist ruling party, which favours Russia, is aiming to retain power.



Georgia recently tightened laws regarding the foreign funding of non-governmental organizations. The rights of sexual minorities have also been curtailed.



Both laws are considered to be inspired by Russia and have been criticized by the European Union. Moreover, the West accuses Russia of targeted disinformation to manipulate the public.



Moldova, meanwhile, voted by a very narrow margin in a referendum on Sunday to include EU accession as a goal in its constitution.



However, pro-European President Maia Sandu missed gaining a majority in the first election round. She now faces Alexandru Stoianoglo, who is regarded as pro-Russian, in a runoff vote on November 3.



Peskov cast doubt on the referendum results, arguing that inconsistencies were visible to the naked eye.



"The leadership of Moldova makes no effort to explain these anomalies," the spokesman said.







