E. COLI OUTBREAK LINKED TO MCDONALDS BURGERS AFFECTS 49 IN THE U.S.

In the U.S., McDonald's burgers have made many people ill due to E. coli bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 49 cases have been reported so far. Most cases occurred in western and Midwestern states, with 10 people hospitalized and one fatality. McDonald's is cooperating with authorities to identify the outbreak's source.

The CDC stated that the restaurant chain has pulled ingredients used in these burgers from sale in some states. It is not yet clear which food caused the contamination, but sliced onions used in the burgers are suspected as a possible source. Investigations are ongoing to determine if these onions were sold to other businesses.

In a statement, McDonald's noted that the sliced onions were supplied by a single supplier and sent to specific distribution centers. The company announced that this product has been withdrawn and that the sandwich has been temporarily removed from the menu in some states. McDonald's emphasized that it takes food safety very seriously, describing this decision as the right step.

WHAT IS E. COLI?

E. coli is a group of bacteria that live in the intestines of humans and animals. Typically harmless, these bacteria can sometimes produce toxins that lead to serious health issues. Symptoms of infection include severe and bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, and fever, which can appear a few days after exposure.

