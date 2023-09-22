England sees 7% rise in tuberculosis cases in 1st half of 2023

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday said tuberculosis, or TB cases rose by 7% in the first half of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.

Data showed the airborne bacterial infection was detected in 2,408 patients in the first two quarters of this year, the government agency said in a statement.

It said that although England remains a "low-incidence country" for the disease, it is still impacting increasing numbers of people.

"TB notification rates in England remain highest in people who are originally from parts of the world where TB is more common and those in large urban areas in England which are associated with higher levels of deprivation," the release said.

"TB is curable and preventable, but despite significant progress towards elimination in recent years, the disease remains a serious public health issue in the UK," said Esther Robinson, head of the Tuberculosis Unit at UKHSA.

"With treatment, most people will make a full recovery. It is very important that those with relevant symptoms are tested for TB and appropriate treatment is started promptly, both for the individual and for the prevention of onward transmission."

As we head into winter, she added, it is important to remember that not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or COVID-19. "A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than 3 weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB," Robinson said.