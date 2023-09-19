COVID-19 cases in Russia rise 48% in one week

COVID-19 cases spiked in Russia by 48% over the past week, said the Russian infections watchdog on Tuesday.

According to Russia's special task force for fighting and monitoring the COVID-19 spread, rises in COVID-19 infections were seen in 70 regions, and the hospitalized cases jumped 20.6% in 42 regions.

The special task force said the rise in cases is connected to the arrival of the fall.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, Russia recorded over 23 million cases, with 400,000 deaths related to COVID-19.









