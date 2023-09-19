UK main opposition leader meets French president in Paris

Britain's main opposition leader Keir Starmer said Tuesday that he had talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in a "positive and constructive" meeting in Paris.

Starmer told reporters after the meeting that he wants to "build on that relationship and make it even stronger than it is today" if he is elected in the next general election that is expected next year.

"It was really good to have that opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues," he said.

Starmer wrote on X earlier Tuesday that he met French business leaders, and his Labour government will provide the economic stability needed for international business to invest in Britain.

"When business thrives, we all do," he added.

Starmer arrived in the French capital to meet Macron after visiting the Netherlands and Canada.













