President Erdoğan meets Italian prime minister in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni in New York during his visit Tuesday for the 78th session of UN General Assembly.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted 40 minutes, took place at the Turkish House.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Chief Advisor to the President Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic were present.

President Erdoğan delivered his address at the UN earlier Tuesday.