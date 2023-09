Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Tuesday slammed calls for a "coup" in Armenia, as hundreds of protesters gathered outside government offices in Yerevan, hours after Azerbaijan launched a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We must not allow certain people, certain forces to deal a blow to the Armenian state," Pashinyan said in a televised address. "There are already calls, coming from different places, to stage a coup in Armenia."