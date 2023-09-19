Erdoğan says Türkiye will 'step up' diplomacy to end Ukraine war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed at the United Nations on Tuesday to increase his diplomatic efforts to seek an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We have been endeavoring to keep both our Russian and Ukrainian friends around the table with a thesis that war will have no winners and peace will have no losers," Erdoğan said in a speech to the General Assembly.

"We will step up our efforts to end the war through diplomacy and dialogue on the basis of Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity."







