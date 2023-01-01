 Contact Us

World welcomes 2023 and leaves a stormy year behind

It was a year marked by the conflict in Ukraine, economic stresses and the effects of global warming. But it was also a year that saw a dramatic soccer World Cup, rapid technological change, and efforts to meet climate challenges. After 2023 descended upon Asia, Africa and Europe, New York rang in the new year in typical style as thousands corralled themselves into pens under pouring rain in Times Square, waiting hours for the ball to drop.

Reuters / World
Published 01.01.2023 10:53
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 18
The world welcomed the new year with a packed party in Times Square and fireworks soaring above European capitals, while hoping for an end to the war in Ukraine and a return to post-COVID normality in Asia.
Who is Benedict XVI nicknamed "the Panzer Cardinal"? | Former Pope Benedict first pontiff to resign in 600 years
Place and importance of charity in Islam | Islam advises Muslims to protect the poor and the needy
Italian theatre calls off show by prominent Russian dancer who has tattoos of Putin
What we know about Rohingya refugee crisis at sea | Muslim Rohingya flee persecution in Myanmar
Halal earning in accordance with Islamic belief | Muslims should view a haram morsel as a flame burning stomach