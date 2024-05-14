‘Palestinians reliving Nakba with all its details’

On the 76th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, a senior Palestinian official likened the current situation in Gaza to the historical catastrophe of 1948, when hundreds of thousands were displaced by Zionist militias. The Nakba, marking Israel's establishment, saw Palestinians forced from their homes into Gaza, the West Bank, and neighboring countries. The PLO's Ahmed Abu Houli accused the Israeli government of pursuing policies to expel Palestinians.

