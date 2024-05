Pro-Palestinian protesters take to New York City and Washington streets on 76th anniversary of Nakba

Amidst the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, supporters of Palestine took to the streets in both New York City and Washington D.C. Holding Palestinian flags and sporting keffiyehs, hundreds marched through Brooklyn, New York in a show of solidarity.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 19.05.2024 15:14





