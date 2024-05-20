 Contact Us

Iran's President Raisi, FM confirmed dead in helicopter crash: State TV

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tragically died in a helicopter crash while crossing mountainous terrain in heavy fog, as announced by Iranian Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri on Monday. Iranian state television confirmed that there were no survivors at the crash site, which was located with the assistance of the Akıncı UAV.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 20.05.2024 07:52
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died when their helicopter crashed as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, Iranian Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri announced on Monday.
Pro-Palestinian protesters take to New York City and Washington streets on 76th anniversary of Nakba
Endless pain of Ahiska Turks
‘Palestinians reliving Nakba with all its details’
Pro-Palestinian protests continue across Europe
Unimaginable torture endured by Palestinians in Israeli prisons