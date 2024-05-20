Iran's President Raisi, FM confirmed dead in helicopter crash: State TV

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tragically died in a helicopter crash while crossing mountainous terrain in heavy fog, as announced by Iranian Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri on Monday. Iranian state television confirmed that there were no survivors at the crash site, which was located with the assistance of the Akıncı UAV.

Agencies and A News / World Published 20.05.2024 07:52 Share This Album





Subscribe