Wildfire in California destroys houses, scorches over 100 acres

A wildfire that started on Monday in San Bernardino County, Southern California, has damaged 100 acres and destroyed homes. The Edgehill fire, starting in the Shandin Hills area, prompted evacuation orders as it spread through the neighborhood. Despite extreme heat exacerbating the blaze, no injuries have been reported. Over 200 firefighters are battling the fire.

Published 06.08.2024 10:04





