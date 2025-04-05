New York Times video contradicts Israeli army’s claims on killing Gaza paramedics
A video released by The New York Times on Saturday exposed a false claim made by the Israeli army regarding the killing of 15 Palestinian paramedics in southern Gaza on March 23. Initially, the Israeli army stated that the vehicles were moving "suspiciously," without headlights or emergency signals, and claimed that the attack killed nine members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups. However, the video contradicted this, showing that the vehicles were clearly marked and had their emergency lights on.
Agencies and A News / World
Published 05.04.2025 13:59