New York Times video contradicts Israeli army’s claims on killing Gaza paramedics

A video released by The New York Times on Saturday exposed a false claim made by the Israeli army regarding the killing of 15 Palestinian paramedics in southern Gaza on March 23. Initially, the Israeli army stated that the vehicles were moving "suspiciously," without headlights or emergency signals, and claimed that the attack killed nine members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups. However, the video contradicted this, showing that the vehicles were clearly marked and had their emergency lights on.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 05.04.2025 13:59
A video released on Saturday by The New York Times has exposed a deliberate lie by the Israeli army regarding the killing of 15 Palestinian paramedics in southern Gaza on March 23.

In its initial statement and after international outrage, the Israeli army claimed that the vehicles were advancing "suspiciously" from its forces "without headlights, or emergency signals, (and) their movement was not coordinated in advance."

The army claimed that nine members from Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups were killed in the attack.

However, the footage contradicted Israeli claims and presented new evidence that the vehicles involved in the attack were clearly marked and had their emergency lights on.

The video was captured by one of the medics who was killed in the attack and was found among the 15 medics buried in a mass grave in Gaza.

The Israeli army did not comment on the newly released footage.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society had announced the discovery of 14 bodies following the Israeli attack. The victims included eight Red Crescent workers, five Civil Defense personnel, and a UN agency staff member.

It came days after the Palestinian Civil Defense said it recovered the body of a team member killed by Israeli forces, bringing the number of deaths from the attack to 15.

More than 50,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023.

