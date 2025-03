The 9th National Antarctic Science Expedition was carried out under the auspices of the Presidency of Türkiye, coordinated by the Polar Research Institute of TÜBİTAK MAM, under the Ministry of Industry and Technology. The expedition's coordinator, Prof. Dr. Burcu Özsoy, emphasized the significance of March 21 as World Glaciers Day, stating:

"Why was a glacier day declared this year? During our expedition in Antarctica, as we navigated unstable waters on a swaying ship, we encountered numerous icebergs. These icebergs originally broke off from the mainland."