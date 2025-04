After the discovery of the Americas, many Europeans settled on the continent and built a future by violating the rights of others. The Maya and Aztec communities nearly disappeared, and Native Americans came close to extinction.

But this wasn't enough for Europeans. Starting in the early 17th century, Catholic and Anglican sects carried out missionary activities on the continent, and by the 19th century, they opened residential schools to implement a policy of "assimilation and Christianization."