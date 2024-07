Visualising how Israel keeps stealing Palestinian land

In 2024, amid its conflict with Gaza, Israel illegally seized 23.7 sq km (9.15 sq miles) of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank. This marks the largest single seizure in over 30 years, including 12.7 sq km (4.9 sq miles) in the Jordan Valley. The move, orchestrated by Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, adds to more than 50 sq km (19.3 sq miles) taken since 1998.

Agencies and A News / World Published 11.07.2024 13:53 Share This Album





Subscribe