Ukraine: University in Kharkiv hit by missile

A Russian missile hit a university building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, causing extensive damage, according to authorities. A security guard was injured, the prosecutor's office in Kharkiv announced. Four people were injured when another missile hit near a residential building, it said. Investigators released pictures that reportedly showed the damage to the university. They said that a war crimes case had been opened. According to the statement, there were no military installations in the vicinity. In the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, the authorities also reported new shelling from the Russian side. A school building had caught fire but there were no casualties. There were also reports of Russian shelling in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.