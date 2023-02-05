 Contact Us

Ukraine: University in Kharkiv hit by missile

A security guard was injured, the prosecutor's office in Kharkiv announced. Four people were injured when another missile hit near a residential building, it said.

Published 05.02.2023 18:17
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
A Russian missile hit a university building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, causing extensive damage, according to authorities.
Venice celebrates Carnival with medieval-style costumes, masks and floats
NYC blasted with below-zero wind chills, record-setting cold
Firefighters battle dozens of wildfires in Chile, emergency extended
China says balloon in US airspace blown off course by 'force majeure'
U.S., South Korea stage air drills despite NK complaints