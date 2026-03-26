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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

These extreme airports feature cliffs, oceans, and even train tracks, challenging even veteran pilots.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 26.03.2026 12:38
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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Think turbulence is the scariest part of flying? These airports around the world will make you rethink everything you know about air travel. From runways ending at oceans or cliffs to active train tracks and shifting sands, even the most experienced pilots break a sweat landing here. Every touchdown at these airports is considered a miracle due to extreme geographic and engineering challenges.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Princess Juliana International Airport – St. Maarten: Runway ends on a beach, scaring sunbathers more than passengers.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Paro Airport – Bhutan: Surrounded by 16,000-foot Himalayas; only a handful of pilots are certified to land here.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Barra Airport – Scotland: Uses a beach as a runway; pilots must time landings with tides.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Juancho E. Yrasquin Airport – Saba Island: World's shortest commercial runway (400 m), flanked by cliffs.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Narsarsuaq Airport – Greenland: Surrounded by fjords; extreme winds and turbulence make daytime landings mandatory.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Gibraltar International Airport – Gibraltar: Runway crosses a busy city street, closing traffic for each plane.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Madeira Airport – Portugal: Short, windy runway between mountains and ocean; pilots make last-second maneuvers to avoid Atlantic plunge.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Qamdo Bamda Airport – Tibet: Formerly the world's highest airport; extreme altitude and terrain challenge pilots.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

St. Barths Airport – St. Barths: Short runway ending near sunbathing tourists.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Malekene Air Strip – Lesotho, Africa: Only 1,300 feet long, ending with a 2,000-foot drop.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Ketchikan International Airport – Alaska: Short runway with heavy rain and freezing conditions.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Tenzing-Hillary Airport – Lukla, Nepal: High altitude, steep runway, surrounded by Himalayas; daytime landings only.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Courchevel Airport – France: Extremely short (1,788 ft) and steep (18.5% slope), ending in a drop.

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World’s most dangerous airports: Extreme landings that defy gravity

Gisborne Airport – New Zealand: Runway crossed by an active railway; pilots must watch trains while landing.

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