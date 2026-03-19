Eternal flames of Yanartaş: Antalya’s 2,500-year-old fire mystery

Orange flames rising between the rocks in pitch darkness make you feel as if you've stepped into a fairytale. No one can extinguish them! In Antalya, this fire has been burning continuously for 2,500 years—and the world is captivated by its mystery.

At the heart of Antalya, a fire that has never gone out tells a story stretching back thousands of years. Known in modern science as a "natural gas leak," this phenomenon—Yanartaş, or the Chimaera—was long feared in ancient times as the breath of a terrifying monster. Here are the secrets behind the legendary fire that has burned for millennia.