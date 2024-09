Turkish president concludes intensive diplomatic tour at 79th UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan engaged in extensive bilateral meetings during the 79th UN General Assembly in New York. He met with leaders including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and various other heads of state and officials, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

