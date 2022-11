Turkish marbling art introduced at Islamic Arts Festival in Lahore

Eren Miyasoğlu, Yunus Emre Institute's Lahore coordinator, said the group opened an exhibition of marbling and calligraphy works at the International Islamic Arts Festival in Pakistan's Lahore. "We worked on the art of Turkish marbling. This work was highly appreciated by the visitors. About 150 people followed the work." he said.

