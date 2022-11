Turkish-made unmanned fighter jet "Bayraktar Kizilelma" one step closer to its first flight

The Bayraktar Kizilelma -- Türkiye's first unmanned fighter aircraft -- "came one step closer to its first flight" after the domestically developed jet's first test runs were conducted without safety ties, Turkish defense industry firm Baykar said in a statement on Sunday.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 21.11.2022 17:20 Share This Album





Subscribe