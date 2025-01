TDV distributes daily bread to 8,000 war victims in Syria

The Turkish Diyanet Foundation (TDV) distributes daily bread to 8,000 war victims in Syria, reaching areas like Aleppo and Hama. The foundation has been supporting those in need since 2016, offering vital relief to those affected by the ongoing conflict.

