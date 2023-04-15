 Contact Us

Smoke bomb explodes as Japan's prime minister due to speak

Kishida was not hurt in the incident in which a smoke bomb exploded in Wakayama, western Japan, the Japanese television station NHK and news agency Kyodo reported.

Published 15.04.2023 08:42
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
A smoke bomb exploded as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was due to begin an election campaign speech on Saturday.
Yemen begins 3-day release of nearly 900 prisoners: UN
Muslim worshippers flock to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers
Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach
More than 400 mln people affected by sandstorm in China
Kamchatka volcano spews 10-km-high ash cloud, carpetting villages and threatening flights