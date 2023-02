Several dead in New Zealand cyclone as entire towns still isolated

Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread evacuations, power outages and damage to properties across large swathes of the country's North Island. On Wednesday, Fire and Emergency retrieved a body located under a landslide caused by the cyclone at Muriwai, near Auckland. It is believed to be that of a volunteer firefighter who has been missing since a slip collapsed a house on Monday night.

