Scores of Israeli settlers force their way into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem

In a brief statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which oversees holy sites in Jerusalem, said that 2,201 Jewish settlers had entered the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem. The statement said right-wing rabbi Yehuda Glick was among the settlers who stormed the compound.

