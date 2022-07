Nearly one mln German tourists visit Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya

"In the first six months of this year, 955,000 German tourists visited Antalya. As of the first week of July, the number of German tourists exceeded 1 million," Recep Yavuz -- the head of the Antalya City Council Tourism Working Group -- announced via a social media post.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 15.07.2022 16:38





