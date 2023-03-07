 Contact Us

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians in West Bank village of Huwara

Huwara -- a Palestinian village near a major road checkpoint -- has become the latest flashpoint between Israelis and Palestinians. "They were shooting at us with live ammunition. God helped us. My wife was sitting in the back and she hugged our daughter to cover her. We could have lost her, there was a real danger to our lives," said Omar Khalifa, who had just finished shopping at a supermarket and had got into the car with his family when the attack took place.

Reuters / World
Published 07.03.2023 12:18
Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in the West Bank village of Huwara overnight on Monday, the scene of a violent rampage last week by dozens of settlers seeking revenge for the shooting of two Israeli brothers.
