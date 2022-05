"Heinous massacres" committed during French colonial era in Algeria 'cannot be forgotten': Tebboune

In a message on the 77th anniversary of the massacre of May 8, 1945 committed by the French colonial army against Algerian demonstrators, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said the "heinous massacres" committed during the French colonial era in Algeria "cannot be forgotten."

Published 08.05.2022 13:54





