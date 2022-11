Göker, new weapon of ASELSAN, is now ready for duty

Operational tests and capability demonstration shots of the Göker 35-millimeter Multi-Purpose Weapon System, carried out with ASELSAN's own resources, were completed at the Ministry of National Defense's Karapınar Shooting Range. ASELSAN also shared the developments and a video of the weapon on its social media accounts.

