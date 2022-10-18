Fresh protests in Chile marking the anniversary of country's revolt

Demonstrators in Chile wearing goggles and facemasks as protection against tear gas stopped car traffic on the central Alameda avenue, and several metro stations were shuttered. Police deployed 25,000 officers to keep the peace, and used water cannon to disperse trouble-making demonstrators in at least one venue. The protests came exactly three years after the start of a mass revolt against a rise in metro fares in 2019 that quickly escalated into a general clamor for better conditions and social equality.

Published 18.10.2022 23:35 Share This Album





Subscribe