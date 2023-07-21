Drought alarm rings in Poland

Poland faces a critical situation as a drought alarm reverberates across the country. The once vibrant lake in Skrzatusz village, located in the heart of the agricultural hub, the Greater Poland Voivodeship, has nearly dried up due to the adverse effects of climate change. With over half of Poland now under the threat of drought, the severity of the situation has reached alarming levels, posing significant challenges to water resources, agriculture, and the environment. Immediate action is needed to address this pressing issue and mitigate its far-reaching consequences.