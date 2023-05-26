 Contact Us

Beloved Hong Kong bun festival returns after three years

The vibrant sights and sounds of the Bun Festival returned to Hong Kong's Cheung Chau Island on Friday, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Clanging gongs, dragon dances, and children dressed in costumes paraded on poles, creating a festive atmosphere. The long-awaited revival of the Bun Festival brought joy and excitement to the island, celebrating its cultural heritage and traditions with renewed enthusiasm.

